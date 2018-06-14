Demon Deacons lose two players to three-game suspensions

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons, through head football Coach Dave Clawson, announced Thursday that Kendall Hinton and Thomas Cole have each received three game suspensions for violating team policy.

They will miss the first three games of the season which includes the season opener at Tulane, home opener against Towson and home game against ACC opponent Boston College.

Hinton is a redshirt freshman who emerged from spring practice as the projected starter.

He’s already made four career starts.

Cole is a tight end redshirt sophomore who played in three games last season.

Clawson said “Kendall and Thomas made poor decisions and they take responsibility for their actions. There are consequences to those decisions and we hope that they will each learn from this and continue to grow and mature.”

