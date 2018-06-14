Valdese Police and Fire Department building cracking from winter freeze

According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Camden Road.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened near West Boulevard and Camden Road.More >>
La Duffy is a special needs child who is nonverbal, but none of that can mask his heart and soul which is clearly filled with love and joy.More >>
La Duffy is a special needs child who is nonverbal, but none of that can mask his heart and soul which is clearly filled with love and joy.More >>
It is filled with books that will engage students and help prevent the summer slide.More >>
It is filled with books that will engage students and help prevent the summer slide.More >>
Cracks seem to be worse in the police department and moving towards the fire department, but the entire structure is compromised.More >>
Cracks seem to be worse in the police department and moving towards the fire department, but the entire structure is compromised.More >>
The $200,000 grant from the county won't eradicate all the invasive species in parks, but officials says it's a huge help.More >>
The $200,000 grant from the county won't eradicate all the invasive species in parks, but officials says it's a huge help.More >>