Thousands without power, traffic lights out in east Charlotte due to equipment failure

Thousands of people are without power and traffic lights are out in east Charlotte Thursday evening due to an equipment failure.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, at least 2,200 people are without power in east Charlotte.

Traffic light malfunctions were reported at in the North Sharon Amity and Shamrock Drive area.

The estimated restoration time is at 7:45 p.m.

Duke Energy says the equipment failure happened at their Hickory Grove substation.

There are Duke Energy crews on scene and they are working to switch customers in the area over to a backup system and hope to get their power on by 8 p.m.

