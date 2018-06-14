Man dies after being pinned between camper, truck at campground in Rowan County

A man was killed when he was pinned between a camper and a pickup truck at a Rowan County campground Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Tamarac Marina Campground on Blackfoot Lane. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the man, identified as 63-year-old Arthur David Burrow, was attempting to hook a 5th wheel camper to his pickup when the accident happened.

Burrow's wife told officials he asked her to back the truck up so he could put the linchpin in place, but when she did the camper fell, pinning him between it and the bed of the truck.

The wife then flagged down two women, who happened to be nurses, and they called 911 while trying to help Burrow until he could be rescued from under the camper.

Before police arrived, a campground employee used a tractor to lift the camper and EMS and firefighters began performing CPR. Unfortunately, the efforts to save Burrow were unsuccessful. He died around 12:15 p.m.

No further information has been released.

