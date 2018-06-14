Investigation underway into disappearance of 73-year-old man in Charlotte

Family says Uok Cil walked out of the Ichiban restaurant Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. (Source: CMPD)

Police are conducting an investigation into the disappearance of a 73-year-old man in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, missing 73-year-old Uok Cil suffers from cognitive issues and his family is extremely concerned about him.

The incident was reported from the 3300 block of Queen City Drive and the call for service came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for service to meet family members reference to a missing person.

Family says Uok Cil walked out of the Ichiban restaurant Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Family members looked for him, but they were unable to locate him.

Anyone who sees or has information about Uok Cil is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or the lead detective in this case at 704-353-0890.

Police describe Uok Cil as a 73-year-old Asian man, standing 5'2" tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

He has partial grey, short hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 3302 Queen City Drive, wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants, green and white boots.

Police say he walks with a cane.

