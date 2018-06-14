73-year-old Charlotte man found, reunited with family

While racing has been a big part of the Jarretts' life, there’s one word that describes them better: character.More >>
While racing has been a big part of the Jarretts' life, there’s one word that describes them better: character.More >>
Howard Trade Elkins, 44, of Hendersonville pleaded guilty in 2017 to wire fraud.More >>
Howard Trade Elkins, 44, of Hendersonville pleaded guilty in 2017 to wire fraud.More >>
Family was concerned for Cil, as he is believed to suffer from cognitive issues, officials said.More >>
Family was concerned for Cil, as he is believed to suffer from cognitive issues, officials said.More >>
"It's very unacceptable that the school board allowed this pervert to say stuff to my sister and other girls."More >>
"It's very unacceptable that the school board allowed this pervert to say stuff to my sister and other girls."More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of Farthington Circle. The victim told police he was robbed by three people at gunpoint.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 6800 block of Farthington Circle. The victim told police he was robbed by three people at gunpoint.More >>