73-year-old Charlotte man found, reunited with family

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, missing 73-year-old Uok Cil suffers from cognitive issues and his family is extremely concerned about him. (Source: CMPD)

A 73-year-old Charlotte man was found Friday.

Uok Cil was reported missing from the 3300 block of Queen City Drive and the call for service came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Family says Uok Cil walked out of the Ichiban restaurant Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Family was concerned for Cil, as he is believed to suffer from cognitive issues, officials said.

Friday, officials said Cil was reunited with family.

