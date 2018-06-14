73-year-old Charlotte man found, reunited with family - | WBTV Charlotte

73-year-old Charlotte man found, reunited with family

A 73-year-old Charlotte man was found Friday. 

Uok Cil was reported missing from the 3300 block of Queen City Drive and the call for service came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Family says Uok Cil walked out of the Ichiban restaurant Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. 

Family was concerned for Cil, as he is believed to suffer from cognitive issues, officials said. 

Friday, officials said Cil was reunited with family. 

