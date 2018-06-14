Missing Concord woman found dead in Charlotte

The Concord Police Department said 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley was found dead near Keaton Avenue in Charlotte. (Source: Concord Police Department)

Police say a woman who was reported missing from Concord was found dead in Charlotte Sunday.

The Concord Police Department said 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley was found dead near Keaton Avenue in Charlotte.

Medley was reported missing Thursday as she was last seen near the intersection of Harrington Woods Road and Keaton Avenue in Charlotte.

Concord police said they worked closely with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department throughout the investigation attempting to locate Medley.

No further information was released as officials wait for the medical examiner to complete the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

