Concord police seeking assistance locating missing woman

The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley. (Source: Concord Police Department)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing from Concord.

The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 25-year-old Taylor Renee Medley.

Medley is missing from Concord but is believed to be in the Charlotte area.

She was last seen near the intersection of Harrington Woods Road and Keaton Avenue in Charlotte.

Medley is possibly in need of medication.

If located, please contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.