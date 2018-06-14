Crime Stoppers: Stolen food truck ends up in Atlanta

There is a missing Charlotte food truck. It's been stolen and last seen advertised on an Atlanta website.

The truck - or more specifically a food trailer - was parked in a public lot between the University Lanes bowling alley and El Centario nightclub on North Tryon Street.

"So our victim's trailer was parked with the hitch facing towards North Tryon Street," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller. "The camera over here at the bowling alley actually caught that for us."

Surveillance video shows us a blue or purple late model Nissan, possibly a Frontier, pulling up after 6 p.m. on a Thursday.

"Big thing right now is food trucks so this person saw this food truck unattended and decided to help himself to it."

Police couldn't get a good picture of the culprit, or, get a tag of his truck. And you would think, parking a valuable food truck in a public lot is tempting fate.

"The victim actually took the extra step of taking the hitch off of the trailer."

Without a front hitch, how was the crook able to drive away with it?

"That's the part we don't know, this person was able to take this trailer without a hitch and get it all the way down to Atlanta, at least."

That's right - it wound up five hours down I-85.

"The next day the owner gets a phone call saying somebody has seen his trailer for sale in Atlanta. The owner then calls down to Atlanta gets some things rolling that way, contacts the detective on the case, but then we can't find the trailer anymore."

The trailer is yellow and 20' long with the words "Mi Tierra Taqueria" on its side.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you spot it. You don't have to leave a name, you won't be called to testify in court and you could earn a reward big enough to buy a month of food truck lunches.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.