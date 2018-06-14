Woman reported missing from Hickory for over a month

According to the Hickory Police Department, 29-year-old Kayla Marie Chattelle was reported missing on May 6.More >>
A man familiar with local law enforcement is back in jail on new charges that he was trafficking heroin.More >>
From the NC Transportation Museum: Organizers of the 4th Annual Fire Truck Festival, scheduled for June 23 at the N.C. Transportation Museum, have a very specific goal in mind.More >>
Nearly one year after a college baseball player was shot and killed while trying to buy an iPhone in west Charlotte, two teens charged in his death are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to enter a plea.More >>
On Thursday, the General Assembly passed an Education Bill (H986) which would allow Rowan-Salisbury Schools the opportunity to become a Renewal School System.More >>
