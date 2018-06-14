Woman reported missing from Hickory for over a month

According to the Hickory Police Department, 29-year-old Kayla Marie Chattelle was reported missing on May 6. (Source: Hickory Police Department)

Police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing from Hickory for over a month.

According to the Hickory Police Department, 29-year-old Kayla Marie Chattelle was reported missing on May 6.

Chattelle was last seen two weeks prior to being reported missing near 98 3rd Avenue SE in Hickory.

She is described as a white female with brown hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'3" and 105 pounds.

Police say Chattelle previously lived in Connecticut, but has reported numerous times to the Hickory Police Department since June of 2017 that she was homeless.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department 828-328-5551 or investigators at 828-261-2616.

No further information was released.

