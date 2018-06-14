More drug charges for a repeat offender

A man familiar with local law enforcement is back in jail on new charges that he was trafficking heroin.

On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Division of Adult Probation and Parole conducted a probation search of 1206 Lakewood Drive in Salisbury, and arrested Malik Rashaad Jones, age 23.

Jones was on supervised probation for 2017 felony convictions in Rowan and Guilford counties for attempted trafficking of heroin and possession of heroin. Seized during the search was approximately 28 grams of heroin, a handgun, drug paraphernalia, less than one-half ounce of marijuana, and approximately $300 in cash.

The heroin was valued at $3,000.

Jones was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony probation violation. Jones will also be charged with possession of firearm by felon.

Jones was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

In addition to the felony convictions mentioned above, Jones has misdemeanor convictions for driving while impaired, possession of marijuana (multiple), second degree trespassing, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.