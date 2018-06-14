Rowan-Salisbury Schools to become 'Renewal' District

On Thursday, the General Assembly passed an Education Bill (H986) which would allow Rowan-Salisbury Schools the opportunity to become a Renewal School System.

The renewal school system model provides charter-like flexibility for all school sites within a traditional public school system.

“I am excited about the possibilities and benefits of local educational control through the Renewal School System legislation,” says Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody. “This bill gives traditional public schools the freedom to implement innovative programs with greater agility because they aren’t bound by restrictive state regulations.”

Over the next few weeks, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education and the RSS administrative team will explore the possibilities of becoming a Renewal System. If approved, Rowan-Salisbury’s 16 Restart schools and 19 traditional public schools would be given the same freedoms, allowing the district to operate with greater unity, according to a press release.

“I am encouraged that our state legislators are willing to discuss the possibility of expanded flexibility,” states Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education Chair Josh Wagner. “I truly believe that expanded local control will allow school systems to more adequately respond to the needs of their specific communities. While our engagement with this bill is still very early in the process, I applaud state leaders for broaching discussion on this important issue. I believe that it shows their commitment to public education in North Carolina.”

"Rowan-Salisbury Schools remains committed to personalized learning for all students," the release says. "The flexibility of a Renewal System, combined with the district’s innovative strategic plan, will enhance opportunities for Rowan-Salisbury students to thrive in an ever-changing 21st century."

Those in Raleigh on Thursday from Rowan-Salisbury Schools include: Board of Education Chair Josh Wagner and Vice-Chair Susan Cox, Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody, Chief Legal Officer April Kuhn, and Chief Strategy Officer Andrew Smith.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.