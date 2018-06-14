Collin Sexton focused on fit, not number

Seven months ago, Collin Sexton and the Alabama Crimson Tide played more than ten minutes of three-on-five against Minnesota -- and almost won.

Alabama was in that position because nearly everyone on the team had fouled out or been ejected. Sexton finished with 40-points and had no problem scoring against a team with two roaming defenders. Now, the Georgia native is projected to be a lottery pick in next week’s NBA Draft.

Sexton, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound, pointing guard has only worked out with the Hornets, Cavaliers, and Knicks: all teams that have lottery picks and a need for a point guard. The only other team he is scheduled to work out for, Orlando, also has a need at the point guard position.

“Honestly, I just want to get drafted by a team that’s going to be able to fit me and the way I play,” Sexton said.

In terms of how Sexton would fit in with the Hornets, he would fill an immediate need at backup point guard. With all-star guard Kemba Walker currently on the final year of his contract, the Hornets don’t have much certainty at that position.

“I’d be able to learn behind Walker, so it would be a good place,” Sexton said.

The Hornets worked out six other players Thursday, including former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith, former Virginia guard Devon Hall and former Louisville forward Deng Adel.

Charlotte will continue workouts Friday morning at the Spectrum Center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.