Mom tied to deadly shooting charged after child tests positive for drugs

A woman allegedly involved in drug deal turned deadly in Lancaster is facing more charges after investigators say at least one of her children tested positive for marijuana.

Jody Holt, 30, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for the new allegations.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the Department of Social Services (DSS) informed them that "one and perhaps two" of Holt's children tested positive for the drug.

Holt was already charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child in mid-May, when officials say Holt brought her 4-year-old son along when she and 30-year-old Vincent Lambert met with three other people to sell them drugs.

When the group met, investigators say, the trio who were buying the drugs tried to rob Holt and Lambert and shots were fired. Holt was injured Lambert was killed in the shooting.

Deputies say Holt tried to hide the drugs after the shooting. She went to the hospital for treatment. The child was uninjured and placed in the care of relatives.

Three people, 15-year-old Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 17-year-old Brennan Patterson, and 19-year-old Ka'Darius Kirkland, were all arrested in connection to the case.

