Rowan man with long criminal history charged with drug trafficking

According to a release from the Rowan Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Jacques Malic Pharr, 22, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and the Kannapolis Police Department, following the sale of cocaine by Pharr to an undercover sheriff’s deputy in 2017.

Pharr is accused of selling approximately 1.5 ounces of cocaine to the undercover investigator at a location in Kannapolis in April, 2017. Investigators had been attempting to locate Pharr and learned that he was currently staying at a residence in the 100 block of Golding Drive, Concord, (Kannapolis jurisdiction).

After surveillance of the residence, investigators identified Pharr at the location and arrested him for trafficking cocaine by possession, sale and transportation; conspiracy to traffic cocaine; and possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Investigators say they detected the odor of marijuana inside the home and received consent to search. Officers located a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $21,079. The money has been adopted for federal forfeiture.

Pharr has a previous felony conviction for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor convictions for failure to heed for a blue light and siren and assault on a government official. Pharr has pending charges of hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license revoked, felony probation violation, and misdemeanor assault on a government official.

