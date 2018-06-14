Rowan man with long criminal history charged with drug trafficking

According to a police report, a 23-year-old was hospitalized after she was reportedly drugged at Suite on East Trade Street in uptown on Friday.More >>
Holt was already charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child in mid-May.More >>
The arrest warrant revealed Breanna Lewis killed Harlee May 29 at their home on Daisy Lewis Lane.More >>
According to a release from the Rowan Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, Jacques Malic Pharr, 22, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and the Kannapolis Police Department, following the sale of cocaine by Pharr to an undercover sheriff’s deputy in 2017.More >>
The theft happened on June 10 at the QuikTrip on Hwy 49 in Lake Wylie. Officials say the man took the wallet out of the victim's back pocket while inside the store.More >>
