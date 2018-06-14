Man wanted for questioning after wallet stolen at gas station in Lake Wylie

Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe stole someone's wallet at a local gas station.

The theft happened on June 10 at the QuikTrip on Hwy 49 in Lake Wylie. Officials say the man took the wallet out of the victim's back pocket while inside the store.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures of the man, who they now want to question.

NEED TO ID: On June 10 at the Quiktrip - 4020 Charlotte Hwy. It's believed the person pictured stole the wallet out of the victims back pocket while inside the store. This person is wanted for questioning. Call @YCCrimeStoppers or @YCSO_SC or online https://t.co/XOoRkvBeCa pic.twitter.com/ibCdAZF7nS — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 14, 2018

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity should call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.