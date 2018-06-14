Man wanted for questioning after wallet stolen at gas station in - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted for questioning after wallet stolen at gas station in Lake Wylie

(York County Sheriff's Office) (York County Sheriff's Office)
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe stole someone's wallet at a local gas station.

The theft happened on June 10 at the QuikTrip on Hwy 49 in Lake Wylie. Officials say the man took the wallet out of the victim's back pocket while inside the store.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures of the man, who they now want to question.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity should call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly