New ABC store approved near Charlotte

The ABC store in Cherryville in a 2007 file photo. A new ABC store was approved this week near Concord Mills. (Layne Bailey | The Charlotte Observer)

CONCORD, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - A new ABC store will open near Concord Mills.

On Wednesday, the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission approved a new ABC store at 2940 Derita Road, off Concord Mills Boulevard. An opening date of the store was not immediately available.

This will be the fourth ABC store in Concord. One was approved nearby last year at 809 Church St., off Concord Parkway and next to an H&R Block.

Also in its monthly meeting Wednesday, the ABC Commission approved ABC store locations in Shallotte and Raleigh.

The state’s ABC Commission regulates the sale, transportation, manufacture, consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages. North Carolina is one of 17 states to regulate alcohol sales that way.

ABC stores have been popping up all over the Charlotte region recently. New locations recently opened on South and Wilkinson boulevards, for example. The ABC Commission approved a new store in Huntersville, too.