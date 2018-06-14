Report: Another woman claims she was drugged at uptown bar

Another woman has came forward and said she was drugged at a bar in uptown Charlotte.

According to a police report, a 23-year-old was hospitalized after, she says, she was drugged at a bar in the EpiCentre on East Trade Street in uptown on Friday. The police report states the incident occurred between either 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1 a.m. Saturday.

The woman filed the police report on Wednesday.

Another woman came forward in in early June and also claimed she was drugged at a bar at the EpiCentre.

Leah McGuirk says an officer did not take her seriously when she tried to report that she thought she had been drugged at Rooftop 210 in the EpiCentre Uptown. She says the officer told her to leave the station, return to the bar where it happened, and call 911.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police admitted that the department did not act appropriately in the woman's case.

It's certainly regrettable that this young lady didn't receive the customer service that we would have liked,” CMPD Lt. Melanie Peacock said at a press conference Friday. “And we're certainly handling that internally so that it doesn't happen again."

When no report was taken, McGuirk turned to social media several days later. She has received attention from thousands of users, after posting to platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

McGuirk claims on May 12, she only had one drink when she began to feel light-headed and unable to stand at the bar. She says she was turned away from filing a police report the first time, but police saw McGuirk’s social media posts and contacted her to file that report.

Investigators said they reached out to the woman in order to assist her after she went to social media.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” McGuirk said after Friday’s CMPD press conference. “I can’t say I’m overjoyed, because I know that while I was turned away there have been countless other victims that have been turned away as well, so while I’ve gotten a little bit of acknowledgement, there’s so many others who haven’t, so I can’t really feel happy about that.”

The chief risk officer of Rooftop 210 told WBTV that the bar has undercover police officers inside, and they had additional security training after they heard about this report.

Police say multiple incidents involving potential sex offenses have been reported in 2018 at the EpiCentre in Charlotte. Four incidents related to sex offenses had been previously reported at 210 East Trade Street this year.

One incident involved a reported rape and the three other incidents involved victims who believed they may have been drugged.

Police stressed that all of these incidents did not take place at Rooftop 210.

There were four additional calls or reports of victims possibly being drugged, but they were either not related to sexual assault or did not have enough information to classify a report as such.

