Charlotte mother pleads guilty to felony child abuse, murder charge dismissed

Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a Charlotte mother who was arrested in her child's death.

Tenisha Renea Wells and her boyfriend Patrick Jamal Chambers were arrested and charged in with murder in the death of a toddler in August 2016. In court on Thursday, Wells pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Her murder charge was dismissed.

She was sentenced to spend 20 to 36 months in jail.

According to police, officers and MEDIC were called to a home on Farm Pond Lane where a two-year-old boy was unresponsive.

Wells, Chambers and several children were at the home when police arrived, according to search warrants. The boy was taken to Presbyterian Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to reports, the boy was taken to the hospital just two days earlier for leg pain after Wells, his mother, said he fell at daycare.

When an autopsy was performed on the child, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office said the two-year old had a lighter burn on his body, subdural hematoma, a lacerated liver, broken ribs and bruising throughout his body.

The next day, the Medical Examiner determined that the boy’s death was a homicide.

In early August, officers reportedly seized nearly 20 items from the home including dumbbells, a hatchet, hot glue gun, broom handles and fireplace pokers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

