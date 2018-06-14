Warrant: Malnourished, injured dogs found at Salisbury homes tied to dogfighting case

In court on Thursday, Wells pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Her murder charge was dismissed.More >>
In court on Thursday, Wells pleaded guilty to felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Her murder charge was dismissed.More >>
A search warrant obtained by WBTV shows what agents with the Department of Agriculture were looking for, and what was found in a raid on a home in Salisbury last week.More >>
A search warrant obtained by WBTV shows what agents with the Department of Agriculture were looking for, and what was found in a raid on a home in Salisbury last week.More >>
A man accused of killing of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in 2016 plead guilty Thursday.More >>
A man accused of killing of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter in 2016 plead guilty Thursday.More >>
On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."More >>
On Wednesday afternoon, Ballard picked up the intercom receiver and started the music to Etta James' "At Last."More >>
Nearly one year after a college baseball player was shot and killed while trying to buy an iPhone in west Charlotte, two teens charged in his death are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to enter a plea.More >>
Nearly one year after a college baseball player was shot and killed while trying to buy an iPhone in west Charlotte, two teens charged in his death are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to enter a plea.More >>