Warrant: Malnourished, injured dogs found at Salisbury homes tied to dogfighting case

A man in Salisbury is named in an extensive dogfighting ring, according to search warrants.

The warrants reveal what agents with the Department of Agriculture were looking for, and what was found in a raid on homes connected to the suspect, Kelo McCain.

The search warrants were executed on June 6 at a home in the 1100 block of Kenly Street and at a home in the 1100 block of Short Street, which was listed as McCain's address.

Warrants state McCain was involved in operating, supporting, or promoting one or more dog kennels for the purpose of breeding and training dogs for fighting. McCain is listed as an associate and advocate of "Stick Wit Me Kennels," a dogfighting operation owned and operated by Charles Miller and Charles Davis, Jr., both of Michigan, warrants show.

Agents were told to seize any live or dead animals and any items associated with dogfighting. Among the items listed were: treadmills, collars, leashes, and "other devices capable of being used to pry open dog's jaws."

Click here to read the search warrants

Agents were also looking for drugs that could be used to "treat injured dogs or to enhance their performance," or any utensils that could be used to kill animals.

On Jan. 26, the Salisbury Police Department started an investigation on McCain, who had 42 "pit-bull type" dogs housed on Kenly Street, warrants show. The dogs were reportedly secured on heavy chains and kept separated from each other. Warrants state the dogs also had wounds and dried blood on them, with "at least one dog bleeding profusely while officers were present."

The dogs were malnourished and had old injuries, according to warrants.

The warrant also lists the items that were taken from the home, including 11 terrier mix dogs, dog medications, dog vitamins, more than two dozen syringes, magazines, and posters.

The list of seized items also includes a "Mossberg 22 model" firearm and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

The investigation tied a home in the 1100 block of Short Street to the investigation, where a search warrant was executed. Evidence of live and dead animals, animal fighting paraphernalia, and fighting pits were found, according to warrants. McCain was listed as the owner and operator of Corner 2 Corner Kennels.

Miller asked McCain via text message if he had any dogs to sell, according to the warrant. McCain replied he had "a few pups you'd love." Records show McCain planned to purchase two dogs from McCain for $1,500 total.

In May, surveillance revealed 13 dog kennels in a wooded area behind the home on Short Street. On June 6, officers located 19 pit-bill type dogs at the home that were "kept in a manner indicative of dogfighting activity," warrants state.

There is no record showing that any charges have been filed in the case at this point.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.