Wreck shuts down I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck shuts down I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A wreck closed a portion of a ramp on I-485 in south Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash has shut down the ramp on I-485 in both directions near I-77 southbound. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

The ramp is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m. 

Drivers can take Exit 1 to Westinghouse Boulevard and turn left to get back onto I-77 southbound. 

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly