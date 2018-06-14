Wreck shuts down I-485 ramp to I-77 in south Charlotte

A wreck closed a portion of a ramp on I-485 in south Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash has shut down the ramp on I-485 in both directions near I-77 southbound. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.
The ramp is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.
Drivers can take Exit 1 to Westinghouse Boulevard and turn left to get back onto I-77 southbound.
MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries,
