Police: Burglar tries to break into Gaston County home, shoots man

A man was injured after a person shot into his home in Gaston County.

According to a police report from the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the 900 block of West Mauney Avenue in Gastonia. Police said a burglar was trying to break into the home. That's when the burglar shot through the door, striking the man, police say.

It is unclear whether the shooter and the victim knew each other.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.