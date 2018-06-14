Robber steals cash register from Gastonia convenience store, police say

A robber reportedly stole a cash register from a Gaston County convenience store Thursday morning.
According to a police report, the robbery occurred at a Speedway convenience store on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia. The report states that the robber grabbed the cash register and then ran from the store.
No one has been arrested.
