Rowan Helping Ministries to dedicate home for low-income, disabled individuals

(Submitted photo) (Submitted photo)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A special event will be held next week to commemorate the opening of a new program at Rowan Helping Ministries.

At 10 am on Wednesday, June 20th, Rowan Helping Ministries will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication to a newly renovated home which will serve as an addition to its Permanent Supportive Housing Program. Permanent Supportive Housing provides a cost-effective solution to low-income, disabled individuals who need supportive services to live independently.

The organization has chosen to name the building after key community figures, Shari & Bill Graham, to honor their involvement and philanthropy in this endeavor. The Grahams helped with the initial acquisition of the home and have been avid supporters of the agency for many years.

This event marks the completion of the last project of “The Miracle On Long Street” Expansion Campaign which began back in 2012.

Community members are invited to 408 E. Council Street for a brief gathering followed by light refreshments. Contact Erica Taylor at (704) 637-6838 ext. 123 or etaylor@rowanhelpingministries.org with questions.

