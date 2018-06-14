Kannapolis man headed to prison for Xbox pawn scheme, other crimes

According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney, Ricky Leon Sweatt, Jr. of Kannapolis was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted conversion. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Sweatt, Jr. to a minimum of 48 months to a maximum of 70 months in prison.

On January 23, 2015, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department were dispatched to South Cannon Boulevard. A representative from Rent-A-Center informed officers that a person had rented an Xbox gaming system and believed it had been pawned. Officers determined that Sweatt, Jr. had pawned the item at Boulevard Pawn.

Sweatt, Jr. had previously been convicted of felony forgery of an instrument, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene and the Kannapolis Police Department in holding Sweatt, Jr. accountable for his criminal conduct.

