Kannapolis man headed to prison for Xbox pawn scheme, other crimes

Someone earning minimum wage would have to work 103 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, according to a new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.More >>
Someone earning minimum wage would have to work 103 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, according to a new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.More >>
Jennifer King used to peer through the slats in the fence of the Carolina Panthers' practice fields, which sprawl emerald green under the city skyline just a few feet from where she parks her car each morning.More >>
Jennifer King used to peer through the slats in the fence of the Carolina Panthers' practice fields, which sprawl emerald green under the city skyline just a few feet from where she parks her car each morning.More >>
Putting the exhibit together has been a labor of love for organizers, and on Saturday, the public will have its first chance to see the unique exhibit dedicated to the rich baseball history of the South Rowan area.More >>
Putting the exhibit together has been a labor of love for organizers, and on Saturday, the public will have its first chance to see the unique exhibit dedicated to the rich baseball history of the South Rowan area.More >>
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney, Ricky Leon Sweatt, Jr. of Kannapolis was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted conversion. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Sweatt, Jr. to a minimum of 48 months to a maximum of 70 months in prison. On January 23, 2015, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department were dispatched to South Cannon Boulevard. A represen...More >>
According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney, Ricky Leon Sweatt, Jr. of Kannapolis was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted conversion. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Sweatt, Jr. to a minimum of 48 months to a maximum of 70 months in prison. On January 23, 2015, officers with the Kannapolis Police Department were dispatched to South Cannon Boulevard. A represen...More >>
A special event will be held next week to commemorate the opening of a new program at Rowan Helping Ministries.More >>
A special event will be held next week to commemorate the opening of a new program at Rowan Helping Ministries.More >>