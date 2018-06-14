Play Ball! South Rowan baseball exhibit opens Saturday at Rolle - | WBTV Charlotte

Play Ball! South Rowan baseball exhibit opens Saturday at Roller Mill

The 1949 Landis Spinners (Source: Randy Lassiter) The 1949 Landis Spinners (Source: Randy Lassiter)
CHINA GROVE, NC (WBTV) -

Putting the exhibit together has been a labor of love for organizers, and on Saturday, the public will have its first chance to see the unique exhibit dedicated to the rich baseball history of the South Rowan area.

The tribute will remember and honor those players and teams that date back from the 1920's to the present. 

Baseball was an important part of the history of the Southern Rowan area, according to Randy Lassiter.  Many players that started out as playing ball on a neighborhood team went on to play in the Major Leagues. 

Professional baseball was also part of the picture. The Landis Spinners, also known as the Senators, Dodgers and Millers, were a minor league baseball team in Landis, that existed from 1935–1951. They played in the North Carolina State League and were affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1940.

On July 18, 1951, they moved to Elkin and became the Elkin Blanketeers.

Exhibit curator Terry Holt has put together items and artifacts including an assortment of bats, balls, and mitts, helmets, caps, a training guide from 1935, quotes, news articles, music, and photographs to trace the baseball history of the southern Rowan area from about 1912 to present day.

There's even an area designed to look like a ball field.

This new exhibit will open on Saturday at 10 am and continue to 5 pm.  There will the traditional hot dogs, popcorn and sodas available throughout the day. 

Special baseball musical entertainment will also be part of the Saturday activities.

The exhibit will remain at the mill through December.

The Roller Mill is owned and operated by the Rowan Museum.  The Mill, located at 308 N. Main Street,  is on the National Register of Historic Sites.  

