21st annual Juneteenth Festival set to kick off in Plaza Midwood

The 21st annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas is about to get underway in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

According to the festival's website, the purpose of the free multicultural festival is to share the history of slavery and to commemorate its ending in America. The festival lasts through Sunday with events planned for the entire weekend.

The festival kicks off Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with a cultural camp for kids at the Piedmont Open Middle School near Independence Park. The camp is open to children ages 5-17. Festival organizers said there will be crafts, skits, drumming, dancing, storytelling and a bounce house.

There will be a drum circle on Friday from 6 p.m. and until 10 p.m.

The festival begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with a plethora of events scheduled for the entire day including a fashion show, talent show, R&B music and more. On Sunday, the festival will begin with a church service scheduled at 10 a.m.

You can find the full list of activities and events here.

