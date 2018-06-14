BLOG: Hot end to the workweek, thunderstorms possible for Father's Day

High Heat

High Humidity

Low Rain Chance

Looking at the weather map Thursday, a weak front drops in from the North. Ahead of it, the afternoon will likely be close to 90 degrees, with scattered storms (30 percent mountains, just 10 percent elsewhere) developing again during the afternoon as the front rolls through. Behind it, temps "retreat" to the upper 80s with mainly dry conditions Friday and Saturday (20 percent chance on Saturday).

Father's Day looks mostly sunny and even hotter with highs returning in the mid 90s. There is a chance for typical afternoon or evening summertime thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but again, probably no more than about a 20 percent chance.

By early next week, afternoon temperatures will likely hold in the middle 90s, so be prepared for intense heat going forward while cooling thundershower chances remain low.

Enjoy your Thursday and keep cool!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

