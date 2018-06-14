Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte late Wednesday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Avenue. 

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly