Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte late Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Avenue.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.