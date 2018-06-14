Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Charlotte

A person was injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte late Wednesday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Avenue.
MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges.
No other details were released.
