Off duty officer struck by vehicle in west Charlotte

An off duty officer was not injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 77 in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on I-77 at Brookshire Freeway. Police said the officer was working in a construction zone when he or she was struck by a vehicle while in a marked patrol car.

The crash shut down I-77 northbound for some time but it reopened around 2 a.m.

No other details were released.

