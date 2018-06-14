Off duty officer struck by vehicle in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Off duty officer struck by vehicle in west Charlotte

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An off duty officer was not injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 77 in west Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on I-77 at Brookshire Freeway. Police said the officer was working in a construction zone when he or she was struck by a vehicle while in a marked patrol car. 

The crash shut down I-77 northbound for some time but it reopened around 2 a.m. 

No other details were released. 

