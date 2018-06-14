Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries When Hit By Vehicle

Good morning to you! It’s Thursday, 14 June May 2018. Hope your day is off to a good start. John Carter of WBTV News This Morning reporting to you this morning. Our team invites you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

We’re working to get more details on a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

An off-duty CMPD officer was inside a marked police cruiser when it was hit on I-77 outbound last night. We’ll have details on what happened.

A 19-year-old woman is now charged with murder in the death of her 11-month-old baby. Breanna Lewis is scheduled to be in court today.

A second person wanted in a hit-and-run at a south Charlotte Harris Teeter that left a father and his young son badly hurt has been taken into police custody.

Police need your help finding a person who they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte that sent one man to the hospital.

Sad news to report. Anne Donovan, the basketball Hall of Famer and former head coach of the Charlotte Sting of the WNBA…has died. She was the youngest person to win a title in the WNBA when she was with the Seattle Storm.

Eight-term NC Representative Becky Carney of Charlotte says she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s 73 and seeing re-election in November.

Kristen Miranda will be LIVE in the Alert Center this morning…monitoring multiple news sources to bring you BREAKING NEWS and news just in…locally and from around the world.

Meteorologist Al Conklin will have your CERTIFIED MOST ACCURATE forecast.

Plus…Chris Larson will be keeping a close eye on traffic conditions for you.

All that and more when you join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM. Hope to see you then!