Charlotte Independence plays Atlanta United 2 to a 1-1 draw

The Charlotte Independence United Soccer League professional team earned an away point on the road at Atlanta United 2 with a 1-1 draw in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Wednesday night.
Charlotte got off to a great start in this one with Eamon Zayed scoring off a Jorge Herrera corner kick in the sixth minute. The Independence have collected seven points with two wins and a draw, playing their last four games on the road.
They play a second game this week against their rival the Charleston Battery on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex in Matthews, with fireworks scheduled after the match.
