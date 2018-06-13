Knights stay hot with win over Durham on Wednesday

Thanks to Charlotte Knights Vice President of Communications Tommy Viola for coming on WBTV News on Bounce Wednesday to talk about all the summer fun coming up at BB&T Ballpark, which starts next Tuesday during the Knights six game homestand.

We talked about how hot the team has been over the past couple of weeks. Well, they stayed hot Wednesday, beating the Durham Bulls on the road 1-0 for a two game series sweep. Jacob May singled home the only run of the game in the top of the third, scoring Eddy Alvarez. The Knights got seven shutout innings from starter Donny Roach and the Charlotte bullpen preserved the shutout.

The Knights have won 12 of their last 18 games. They start a four game series in Norfolk tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.