Thief caught on cam stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol from Charlotte club

Someone managed to steal dozens of expensive bottles of alcohol from a Charlotte club early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking into the liquor closet of the White House Nightclub just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Darin Morrow, the general manager of the club, said the thief was able to get away with more than $3,000 worth of alcohol. He said several bottles of top shelf liquor and expensive champagne were missing from the club inventory Sunday morning.

"He took about $3,500 worth of cost of alcohol and our sale value was probably double that," said Morrow in an interview Wednesday night.

The general manager said this isn't the first time the club has been broken into and he thinks the same person has been responsible for several of the break-ins.

