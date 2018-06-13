Police chase ends in fiery crash on I-85 near Meck-Gaston County line

One person was rushed to the hospital after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on I-85 near the Gaston-Mecklenburg County line Wednesday evening.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on northbound I-85. Police at the scene said the driver was wanted on active warrants including one for a robbery. Gastonia police tried to pull the man over on Ridge Avenue when he took off onto I-85.

Just past the Catawba River bridge, police said, the suspect lost control of his car, which then went across several lanes and off the road, eventually striking a tree and bursting into flames. The driver was ejected when he crashed into the tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The suspect had warrants related to armed robbery and probation violations. The warrants were from Cleveland to Mecklenburg County.

