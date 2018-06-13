Chase ends in fiery crash on I-85 near Meck-Gaston County line

A person was rushed to the hospital after a chase with deputies ended in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 near the Gaston-Mecklenburg County line Wednesday evening.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound. Deputies at the scene said the driver was wanted on active warrants including one for robbery. Deputies said they tried to pull the man over on Ridge Avenue but he took off onto I-85.

Just past the Catawba River bridge, deputies say, the man lost control of his car, which then went across several lanes and off the roadway, eventually striking a tree and bursting into flames. The driver was ejected when he crashed into the tree, officials said.

According to MEDIC, the driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The driver's warrants were from Cleveland to Mecklenburg County.

