Charlotte Rep. Carney announces breast cancer diagnosis. 'It is not a death sentence.'

RALEIGH, NC (Cassie Cope/The Charlotte Observer, Lauren Horsch/NC Insider) - State Rep. Becky Carney announced on the North Carolina House floor Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It is not a death sentence," said the Mecklenburg Democrat.

Carney has faced health issues before, including heart surgery.

In 2015 doctors at the University of North Carolina Medical Center performed open heart surgery and implanted a left ventricular assist device. The LVAD is a mechanical pump that delivers blood from the left ventricle to the aorta and on to the rest of the body.

Carney has had lumpectomy surgery, which removes a portion of the breast, and will have radiation, news station WRAL said in a tweet.

State Rep. Kelly Alexander, D-Mecklenburg, tweeted that Carney "will be in all our prayers."