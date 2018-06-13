Wingate tennis athletes get big time honor

Two members of the Wingate University South Atlantic Championship tennis teams got big time honors Wednesday.

Student-athletes Sydney Homan from the women’s team and Daniel Belsito of the men’s program picked up Google Cloud Academic All-America at-large honors for the first time in their careers.

Homan was second team and Belsito was all third team.

The award recognizes the top student-athletes in the nation for their combined performances of playing on the field and their great work in the classroom.

“I am proud of both of these players for their accomplishments and know they will both be hungry for more when they arrive back on campus in August,” head coach Michael Cabana says. “I look forward to what is ahead for these student-athletes.”

