Another big honor for Niners' Josh Maciejewski

The honors and awards continue to roll in for Charlotte 49ers Baseball pitcher Josh Maciejewski, who is being named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic region team Wednesday.

He ended his time with the 49ers just last month with a very impressive 9-2 record and 2.25 ERA which was good enough for the first team All-Conference USA honors.

Maciejewski was drafted in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Yankees.

