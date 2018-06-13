Why the raccoon climbing a skyscraper was one of the most important stories of the week

While people may not remember this story in a year, let’s hope they never forget that time a raccoon brought the world together.More >>
While people may not remember this story in a year, let’s hope they never forget that time a raccoon brought the world together.More >>
The bill would exempt leaseholds for stadiums on land that are currently taxed as intangible real property. Intangibles are non-physical assets like stocks and bonds or, in this case, leaseholds. The state’s intangibles tax was repealed in 1994.More >>
The bill would exempt leaseholds for stadiums on land that are currently taxed as intangible real property. Intangibles are non-physical assets like stocks and bonds or, in this case, leaseholds. The state’s intangibles tax was repealed in 1994.More >>
Major flooding from two weeks ago is still causing some issues in lakes along the Catawba River. Water levels have dropped to normal, but the flooding left tons of floating debris behind. Everything from logs, to tires, to household trash. Wildlife Resources Officials are warning anyone going to the lakes in the coming days to be on the lookout for debris on top and just below the surface of the water.More >>
Major flooding from two weeks ago is still causing some issues in lakes along the Catawba River. Water levels have dropped to normal, but the flooding left tons of floating debris behind. Everything from logs, to tires, to household trash.More >>
Maciejewski was drafted in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Yankees.More >>
Maciejewski was drafted in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Yankees.More >>
“You’ve seen the growth and the maturation,” head coach Ron Rivera said.More >>
“You’ve seen the growth and the maturation,” head coach Ron Rivera said.More >>