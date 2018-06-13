Minaya called up to Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox called up Knights right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya Wednesday. He’s already appeared in five games with the Knights parent club this season over three stints. He has allowed four runs over three hits in 3.1 innings pitched with the big league club.

So far this season the Knights have sent 14 players to the White Sox.

The Charlotte Knights return home to begin a six game homestand at BB&T Ballpark Tuesday, June 19 when they host Columbus.

