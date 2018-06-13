Charlotte Checkers raise $383,415 for the community in 2017-18

The Charlotte Checkers announced today that the organization raised $383,415 for the community during the 2017-18 season.

This year marks the highest amount raised in five seasons for the Checkers, who have now made $4.4 million in contributions since Michael Kahn took ownership in 2006. The Checkers have won the American Hockey League's Excellence in Community Service award three times (2011, 2014, 2015).

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.