Charlotte Checkers raise $383,415 for the community in 2017-18

The Charlotte Checkers announced today that the organization raised $383,415 for the community during the 2017-18 season.
This year marks the highest amount raised in five seasons for the Checkers, who have now made $4.4 million in contributions since Michael Kahn took ownership in 2006. The Checkers have won the American Hockey League's Excellence in Community Service award three times (2011, 2014, 2015).
