Road closure coming as part of I-85 widening

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors must close a portion of I-85 at the N.C.152 ramp for new construction that’s part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project in between Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.



“We thank the community for their ongoing support as we work to improve this corridor that impacts thousands of drivers daily,” said NCDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz.



The ramp from N.C. 152 onto I-85 Southbound will be closed starting a 9 p.m. on Friday, June 15, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 25; weather permitting.



Drivers will detour around the ramp closure using I-85 northbound and Webb Road (Exit 70).



Overall, the project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and increase the clearance height of the structures for larger vehicles traveling along the highway.



The department is adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties to improve traffic flow. The work will complete the expansion of I-85 through those counties. Without these improvements, traffic volumes are predicted to increase each year and exceed highway capacity by 2035.



The entire project is scheduled to be complete by December 2019.



Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.



For more information about the project, you can contact NCDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Seitz at kseitz@ncdot.gov or (704) 630-3220.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.