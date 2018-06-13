Rowan County names new human resources director

Kelly Natoli has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Human Resources for Rowan County and will begin her position on June 25.

Kelly comes to Rowan County with over 21 years of Human Resources experience. Kelly holds a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature and a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Human Resources. She also holds the senior-level certification from the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM-SCP). As a life-long learner, Kelly also obtained a certification in mediation from Northwestern University in Chicago and is presently in pursuit of her certification as an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator with the University of Missouri School of Health Professions Disability Studies and Policy Center.

Kelly and her husband were born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Kelly spent her first 4 years in Human Resources working for a California landscape design firm where she learned the employment laws of California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona, as well as Federal employment laws and regulations. From there, she transitioned to public employment and worked for the California Community College System for 5 years. In 2006, Kelly and her husband moved with their 2 young children to North Carolina because of the great reputation of the North Carolina public schools.

Kelly has worked for the last 12 years as a Human Resources Administrator in the North Carolina Community College System, where she has specialized in North Carolina State and public employment regulations. Her passion at work is training employees on what she knows, and learning from others based upon their individual and unique work and life experiences.

According to a press release from the county, Kelly spends most of her spare time with her family and her 2 pugs, Princess and Bella. She travels to Los Angeles once a year to see family, yet appreciates returning home to North Carolina.

