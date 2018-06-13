Officials searching for missing Charlotte elderly man

Officials are searching for a Charlotte man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Mr. Uok Cil, 72, has cognitive impairment and may not be aware of his surroundings, according to officials.

Cil is an Asian man, 5'2" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has black/ grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey shirt, black pants and green/white boots.

Officials ask anyone who knows of Cil's whereabouts to call 911.

