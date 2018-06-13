Charlotte Independence poised to set attendance record

Charlotte Independence is poised to set an attendance record in 2018.

When the Independence open their stadium expansion project at Mecklenburg Country Parks and Recreations Sportsplex, they expect to break the record.

Charlotte opens the new stadium on June 16 against the Charleston Battery.

The Independence averaged 1,840 fans over their first four home games with the original seating arrangement.

