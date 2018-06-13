Charlotte Independence poised to set attendance record - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte Independence poised to set attendance record

(Source: Charlotte Independence) (Source: Charlotte Independence)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte Independence is poised to set an attendance record in 2018.

When the Independence open their stadium expansion project at Mecklenburg Country Parks and Recreations Sportsplex, they expect to break the record.

Charlotte opens the new stadium on June 16 against the Charleston Battery. 

The Independence averaged 1,840 fans over their first four home games with the original seating arrangement. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Driver, vehicle wanted after man shot while driving in east Charlotte

    Driver, vehicle wanted after man shot while driving in east Charlotte

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:11:42 GMT
    Credit: CMPDCredit: CMPD

    According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

    More >>

    According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

    More >>

  • Rowan County names new Human Resources Director

    Rowan County names new Human Resources Director

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:05:23 GMT
    (Source: Rowan County)(Source: Rowan County)

    Kelly Natoli has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Human Resources for Rowan County and will begin her position on June 25. 

    More >>

    Kelly Natoli has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Human Resources for Rowan County and will begin her position on June 25. 

    More >>

  • Road closure coming as part of I-85 widening

    Road closure coming as part of I-85 widening

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-06-13 21:03:20 GMT
    (David Whisenant-WBTV)(David Whisenant-WBTV)

    N.C. Department of Transportation contractors must close a portion of I-85 at the N.C.152 ramp for new construction that’s part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project in between Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.

    More >>

    N.C. Department of Transportation contractors must close a portion of I-85 at the N.C.152 ramp for new construction that’s part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project in between Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly