Charlotte native Meredith Harris win 49ers' C-USA Spirit of Service Award

Charlotte 49ers softball player Meredith Harris has received the Conference USA Spring Spirit of Service Award, the league announced today.

Harris is among 14 student athletes receiving the honor. The award recognizes students that give back to their community, have good academic standing and are consistent participants in their program.

The award is given at the end of the fall, winter and spring athletic seasons. Over this past year, Harris volunteered 520 hours and 40 minutes of her time to community service, helping the 49ers reach a record 5,000 hours donated.

