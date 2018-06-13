Nearly ten years in prison for Salisbury man convicted as habitu - | WBTV Charlotte

Nearly ten years in prison for Salisbury man convicted as habitual felon

(Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office) (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

According to a news release from the Rowan County District Attorney's Office, Eric Lamont Graham of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and the status of being a habitual felon. 

Following the jury’s guilty verdicts, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Graham to a minimum of 111 months to a maximum of 146 months in prison.

On July 17, 2017, a victim reported that Graham had made unauthorized bank transactions at the State Employees Credit Union in Salisbury in the amount of $447.40. 

Graham had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony attempted breaking and/or entering, among other convictions. 

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.  Cook stated that her office identified Graham as a repeat offender at an early stage and his sentence was enhanced accordingly.

