York County Sheriff's deputies search the woods for missing Raleigh man

Kelly Natoli has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Human Resources for Rowan County and will begin her position on June 25.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors must close a portion of I-85 at the N.C.152 ramp for new construction that’s part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project in between Rowan and Cabarrus Counties.More >>
Officials are searching for a Charlotte man who was reported missing Wednesday. Mr. Uok Cil, 72, has cognitive impairment and may not be aware of his surroundings, according to officials. Cil is an Asian man, 5'2" tall and weighs about 100 pounds.More >>
According to a news release from the Rowan County District Attorney's Office, Eric Lamont Graham of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and the status of being a habitual felon.More >>
