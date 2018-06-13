York County Sheriff's deputies search the woods for missing Raleigh man

York County Sheriff’s deputies searched the woods of Catawba, SC Wednesday after a missing Raleigh man’s car was found partially on the railroad tracks Monday.

Deputies used horses, K9’s and drones to assist their foot searches in the woods off of Cureton Ferry and Pottery Road.

Martin Bankhead, 61, was reported missing by his family in Raleigh. He was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday wearing a purple polo, khakis and penny loafers, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS: Missing NC man's vehicle found crashed in York County

Monday morning at 5:45, deputies say Bankhead’s car was found on the railroad tracks that run parallel to Cureton Ferry Road.

PIO Trent Faris says his belongings were in the car and the driver’s side door was open. Bankhead was nowhere to be found.

It was as if he missed the turn on the road and traveled onto the tracks. Deputies say he does not have a known connection to the Catawba, SC area.

They searched a mile-and-a-half radius by foot from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“That why it’s kind of a mystery, how he got from Raleigh, NC to little Catawba SC,” Faris said. “We don’t know if he got picked up, we don’t know if he walked off.”

