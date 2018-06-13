DA: No charges being sought in relation to fatal officer-involved shooting in Feb.

The North Carolina District Attorney's Office will not seek charges related to the death of 27-year-old Charlie Shoupe, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Charlotte in early February.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers perceived an "imminent deadly threat" from Shoupe, who was holding a knife outside of a west Charlotte apartment complex on Friday, Feb. 2.

Shoupe was shot by Officer Daniel Flynn and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

On Wednesday, the DA's office confirmed that Flynn was justified in the shooting and that no charges would be sought against him.

"The statements of multiple first responders and civilian witnesses, as well as the 911 call from the decedent’s mother and BWC footage, corroborate Officer Flynn’s account of the events in which the decedent continued to run at him with a raised knife while ignoring commands to stop," a report from the DA's office read.

The report continued, "As such, Officer Flynn faced an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death, and it would be impossible for the State to prove Officer Flynn did not act in self-defense when he fired at the decedent. Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Charles Shoupe."

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along the 3200 block of Timberbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Park.

According to CMPD, officers were called to investigate a suicide attempt on Timberbrook Drive. Police say Shoupe was showing signs of "mental distress."

